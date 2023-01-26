Steem Market Cap Hits $83.87 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $83.87 million and $13.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00386239 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015569 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00768061 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00095317 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00572386 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00193305 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,403,336 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
