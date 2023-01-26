Stephens Cuts NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $42.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBTB. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,391. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

