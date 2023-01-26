Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

