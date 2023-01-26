Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 280,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

