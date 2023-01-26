Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 487.0 days.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$3.18 during trading hours on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

