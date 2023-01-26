Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 40,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 219% compared to the typical volume of 12,548 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. 1,417,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 1,401,696 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after buying an additional 1,124,541 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 808,115 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

