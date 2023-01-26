Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BORR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.