Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.9 %
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Featured Stories
