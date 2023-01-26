Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Gap Down to $61.89

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.89, but opened at $60.42. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 3,278 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

