StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.89 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

