StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ark Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

