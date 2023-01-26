StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

