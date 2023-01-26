StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

