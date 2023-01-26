StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
GENC stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
