StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
