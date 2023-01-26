StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.