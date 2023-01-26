StockNews.com Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Sell

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 1,891,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Umpqua will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.