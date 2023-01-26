StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

