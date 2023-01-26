Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.22 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $76.22 million and $14.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002269 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.96 or 0.06992268 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078611 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028406 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057713 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011124 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025707 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,468,089 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.