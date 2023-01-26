Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 355,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,901. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 210.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

