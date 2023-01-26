Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE LRN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

