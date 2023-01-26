Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stride Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stride by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

