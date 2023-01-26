Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 40,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 69,284 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.