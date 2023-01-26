Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 5.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 2,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 68,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

