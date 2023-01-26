Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 917,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,292,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

