Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 276637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

