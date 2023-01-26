Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 2,392,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,596,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.