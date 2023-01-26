Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.64. 51,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 55,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.