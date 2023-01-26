SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Raised by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.06. 215,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

