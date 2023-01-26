Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 121.3% in January

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,522. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

