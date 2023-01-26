Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.81 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $49.81 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,130,980,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,795,210,843 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

