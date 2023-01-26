SwissBorg Tops 24-Hour Volume of $369,932.34 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $237.79 million and approximately $369,932.34 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
