Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 3,100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 0.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after buying an additional 116,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $723.59. 16,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $681.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.12. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

