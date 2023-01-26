Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 77,839 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.12% of MP Materials worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,511. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $60.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

