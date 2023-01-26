Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,482 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

