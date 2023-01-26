Sycomore Asset Management Buys 49 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.87.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $25.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.87. 1,944,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

