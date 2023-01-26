Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of 2U worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 167,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,818 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,046. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

