Sycomore Asset Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 242.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 212,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGNU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

