Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

