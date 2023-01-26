Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.27

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 73308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

