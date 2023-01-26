T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $149.11. The stock had a trading volume of 516,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,104. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.77 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.