Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Up 2%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

