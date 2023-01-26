Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

