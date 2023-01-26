Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Table Trac Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.
About Table Trac
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.