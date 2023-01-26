Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

TGT traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 323,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

