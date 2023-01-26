Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
TH opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
