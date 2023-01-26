Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

