Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,541. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.