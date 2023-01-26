Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,541. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

