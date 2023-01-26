Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.58). Approximately 5,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £281.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,757.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.59.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

About Tatton Asset Management

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

