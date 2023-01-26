Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.58). Approximately 5,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.45).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £281.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,757.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.59.
About Tatton Asset Management
Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.
