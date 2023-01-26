TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $107.88

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.88, but opened at $100.64. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 940,326 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,866. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

