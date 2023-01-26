TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.15. 949,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

