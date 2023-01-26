TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $2.50. TechPrecision shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 133,429 shares traded.

TechPrecision Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.49.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

