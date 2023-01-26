Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.65

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 42415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

