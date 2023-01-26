Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.65

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 42415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.
Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
