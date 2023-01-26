Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-$19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE TDY traded up $19.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,119. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

